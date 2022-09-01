Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TMBR opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timber Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

