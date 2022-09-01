TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $1.47 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

