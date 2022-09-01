TokenSwap (TP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,073.00

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. TokenSwap has a total market capitalization of $4,327.34 and $20,073.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

