TOKPIE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,916.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $33,916.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
