Tokyo AU Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $2.40 million and $99,441.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

