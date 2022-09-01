TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $343,998.45 and $102,970.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,903,363 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
