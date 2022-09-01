Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Cap of $124.16 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $124.16 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

