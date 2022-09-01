Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$1.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

Several analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.