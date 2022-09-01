Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

