TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

