TrueChain Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $221,027.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00157074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034434 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.