TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $240.19 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,045,905 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.