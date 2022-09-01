Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Reaches $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Element.Black (ELT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Lition (LIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Trumpcoin Coin Profile
TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.
Buying and Selling Trumpcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
