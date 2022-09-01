Tycoon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 141.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Tycoon has traded 130.7% higher against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $1.49 million and $33.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tycoon

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

