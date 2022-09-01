Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 61.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $58,994.63 and $212.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 61.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
