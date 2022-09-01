Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $246,916.03 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00207786 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

