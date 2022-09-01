UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) SVP Christopher P. Litterio Sells 5,500 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $703.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UFP Technologies

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

