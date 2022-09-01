UGAS (UGAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,418.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. UGAS has a market cap of $173,129.28 and approximately $72,418.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

