Uhive Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $96,967.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uhive alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Uhive Coin Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.