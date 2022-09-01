UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.58

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.58 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 444336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.86).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £899.19 million and a P/E ratio of 393.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.36.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In related news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

