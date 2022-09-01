Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $419.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

