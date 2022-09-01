Ultiledger (ULT) One Day Volume Tops $10,017.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $10,017.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087028 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.

Ultiledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

