Ultra Clear (UCR) One Day Volume Tops $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

