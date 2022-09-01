Ultra Clear (UCR) One Day Volume Tops $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
