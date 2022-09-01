Ultra Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ultra has a market cap of $105.20 million and $2.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00579497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261703 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

