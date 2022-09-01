UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, UMA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013612 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $187.95 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,674,640 coins and its circulating supply is 68,763,488 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.