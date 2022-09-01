Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $977,175.69 and approximately $80,203.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041242 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082748 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metal (MTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.54 or 1.37364401 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

