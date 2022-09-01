UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE UMH opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.70 million, a PE ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.