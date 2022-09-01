Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $42,880.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
