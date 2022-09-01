Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $24,588.28 and approximately $451.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.