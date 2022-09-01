UniDex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,403.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00007247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniDex has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $23,403.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

UniDex Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

