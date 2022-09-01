UniFarm Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $96,627.60 and $41,640.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,548.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.39 or 0.07267330 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniFarm

