Unification (FUND) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,911.00

Unification (FUND) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $42,911.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028706 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083935 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00041093 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.