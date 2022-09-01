Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

