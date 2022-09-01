UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.50 million and $289,585.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

