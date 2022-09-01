UNION Protocol Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $253,578.82 and $43,778.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

