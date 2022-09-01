Uniphar plc Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Uniphar Price Performance

Shares of LON:UPR opened at GBX 293 ($3.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,953.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. Uniphar has a 12 month low of GBX 241 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 416 ($5.03).

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

