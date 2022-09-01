Unisocks (SOCKS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.74 Million

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $25,625.75 or 1.29652349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $3,370.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

