Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) One Day Volume Tops $15,370.00

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $15,370.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00283745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

DUCK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol. The official website for Unit Protocol Duck is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

