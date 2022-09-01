United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.