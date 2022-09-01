Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $300,657.78 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

