Upfire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $466,158.95 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Upfire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Upfire has a market capitalization of $466,158.95 and approximately $23,380.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfire has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
About Upfire
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
