Upfire (UPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,605.00

Upfire (UPR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Upfire has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Upfire coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Upfire has a market cap of $464,544.77 and approximately $22,605.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About Upfire
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Upfire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.