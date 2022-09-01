Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,451.59

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $32,451.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00112841 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

