US Bancorp DE Acquires 694 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

