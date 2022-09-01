US Bancorp DE Buys 11,867 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

