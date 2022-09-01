US Bancorp DE Buys 27,175 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

