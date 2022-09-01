US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.