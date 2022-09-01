US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

CHK opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.