US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $341,560. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

