US Bancorp DE Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after buying an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $416,128,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.71 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

